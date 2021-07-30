Mobile vaccine clinics continue to pop up in Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Each day in the final week of July, numbers of COVID cases, transmission and hospitalizations increased in coastal Georgia.

The health department is looking to community members to help get their message out that the delta variant is very concerning to our area.

Dr. Lawton Davis from the Coastal Health District says that with the original COVID virus, if infected, you would likely give it to 2 people. With the UK variant, for every infected person, you were likely to spread to 4 people. With the delta variant, it is estimated that for every person with the virus, you will give it to 10 people.

Since the delta variant is so much more contagious, Dr. Davis says that is why we are seeing a spike in cases and Community Transmission Index numbers tripling in the last two weeks in nearly all of the coastal counties.

The Community Transmission Index which shows newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 residents, is at 369 in Chatham County and 465 in Bryan County.

There are also about 90 COVID positive patients admitted to Chatham Area Hospitals.

The message from health officials is to wear a mask and get vaccinated. Anywhere you get a COVID-19 vaccine it is free. While the health department continues to have vaccine options, they are also encouraging businesses, churches, and other organizations to get involved and host clinics.

“Anything that we can do that makes it more available, easier and has trusted individuals supporting the vaccination effort, I think that is a good thing,” Dr. Davis said.

One of those businesses stepping up to the call for help from the health department is Thrive Early Learning in Richmond Hill.

On Friday, Thrive is hosting a vaccine clinic to get their own staff and parents vaccinated. The owner says the majority of the staff members are vaccinated but she figured this was the easiest way to get her staff to 100 percent.

They currently have 150 kids enrolled and hope to see all of their parents and any siblings that are old enough to get vaccinated at the clinic.

On July 30, the clinic is only open to parents and staff from 2-6 p.m. On August 12, August 20 and September 3, they will have more COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Thrive from 2-7 p.m. The community is welcome to come during the hours of 6 -7 p.m. only.

The health department will be on site in a 5,000 square foot room to offer either the one dose Johnson and Johnson for anyone 18 and older, or the Pfizer for anyone 12 and older.

The owner got the idea to host clinics after some little ones here have tested positive for COVID recently and they had to shut down classrooms for a quarantine period.

“With the numbers rising in the area, we think it is really important to help people get vaccinated. Our kids here at Thrive cannot get vaccinated but we as the owners, teachers and parents can and it is the least we can do to help our kids,” said Krystle Steinhoff, the owner and director of Thrive Early Learning.

