Police investigating after shooting victim found at Bull, 40th streets in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was located near Bull and 40th streets in Savannah on Friday afternoon.

According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening gunshot wounds was found at that location. Police believe the shooting may have occurred west on DeSoto Avenue.

Bull Street is closed in both directions between 39th and 40th streets as police investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.