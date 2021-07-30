New interim city manager a familiar face; helping fill role until permanent selection starts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council has selected a new city manager. But before Jay Melder arrives, a new interim manager is stepping in for the next month and a half.

Heath Lloyd previously served as Savannah’s assistant city manager. We’re hearing what his plans are working with council and the preparations ahead of Melder’s arrival.

Heath Lloyd officially took over as Savannah’s interim city manager on Friday, the third since 2019.

Last week, Savannah City Council unanimously voted to appoint Lloyd to the role, just before voting for Lloyd’s fellow finalist to take the job permanently.

WTOC asked Lloyd how he feels about Council not selecting him as the next city manager, but entrusting him with the role on an interim basis for the next six weeks.

“I think the message from Council is, again the word that you used, is trust in me. I think the message from Council is that I need a little more time and there are other things that I can work on to be a better city manager,” said Lloyd.

For the next six weeks, Lloyd says he’s going to soak in the experience and learn as much as he can, and prepare the organization for transition.

“I think the next six weeks are going to be a function of what are the important things that I need to hand off to the permanent city manager.”

Lloyd says that includes budget items, public safety updates and affordable housing. Lloyd added he’ll be in contact with Jay Melder in the weeks leading up to September 10 to fill him in on decisions being made, allowing him to offer input.

“My intention in this transition is to keep Mr. Melder informed, and to get some feedback about those decisions. So again, when he gets here on September 10, it won’t be a total shock, and it won’t be anything close to a reversing course.”

WTOC asked Lloyd when he goes back to being assistant city manager and chief infrastructure and development officer if that will be enough. He says it will for the time being, as long as there’s value, things to learn and opportunities to improve himself.

