Statesboro park to reopen after renovation

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A longtime park in Statesboro gets a new look and new life after a multi-million dollar renovation. It reopens Saturday.

This new pool at Luetta Moore Park could be bustling. Saturday, the city, the county, and the recreation department officially cut the ribbon on a major renovation project that they hope makes this a destination for local families, especially those that live close by.

Crews put down rubber mulch under the massive playground. It’s part of a nearly $3 million renovation to a park that’s been around for generations, even under a different name.

“Blitch Street was great. They had the pavilion, that was shaded. They had the kiddie pool, the big pool,” said neighbor Frank Reed.

Frank Reed grew up across the street in the house where his mother still lives. He’s glad to see new focus on a park that had become run down. A deadly shooting on the basketball courts two years ago had him wanting his mom to move. Statesboro’s mayor says this project is about giving families a safe place in their neighborhood versus driving across town.

“We find we have a higher quality of life, safer communities, and we’re able to engage more young people and families,” said Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

Besides the pool and splash pad, it features beach volleyball and plenty of shaded space for parents to watch their kids.

“It’s a really great idea. Let’s give them something to do. The kids, the children, let’s give them something to do.”

He says he’ll feel more at ease with a vibrant, wholesome place across the street.

They’ll cut the ribbon at 1 p.m. and they encourage folks to bring their suit and enjoy a dip in the pool.

