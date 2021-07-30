Teachers ready to return to the classroom on Ft. Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school year is right around the corner. For students with Fort Stewart’s Department of Defense Education Alliance, the first day is Aug. 3.

DoDEA teachers on Fort Stewart spent this week preparing their classrooms for face-to-face instruction with their students.

The community superintendent says the upcoming school year won’t look much different compared to last year.

Students and staff are still being asked to answer self-screening questions before heading into the school building, such as are you experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, have you been around someone with the virus in the last 14 days?

Both staff and students are required to wear a mask.

If someone contracts COVID-19 or is in close contact with a positive case, the response will depend on vaccination status and guidance from Winn Army Community Hospital.

Superintendent Brian Perry says teachers are eager to see their students again, and they’re ready to address any kind of learning loss.

“This year, we did change. We used to have an early release every week, so we changed that to once a month to increase the instructional time for our students. If there are any gaps or anything like that, we know that extra time face-to-face with a teacher is going to be helpful,” Perry said.

DoDEA will continue to work with its community health partners. The superintendent says he’s thankful families have remained flexible with guidance changes and asks for their continued patience.

