Bryan Co. vaccine clinic enouraging community vaccinations

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Delta variant continues to spread around the country and here at home, there’s a call for people to get vaccinated.

As of Friday, 47-percent of Chatham County residents have at least one dose of a vaccine. Long County has the lowest vaccination rate in our area. 17-percent of people there have at least one dose.

And in Bryan County that number is 43-percent. But some people in Richmond Hill want that rate to be much higher.

Thrive Early Learning, the Bryan County Health Department and the Community Organized Relief Effort put on the clinic.

They were able to vaccinate 30 people Friday. A couple of Richmond Hill community leaders stopped by to get their shots too and shared their reason for getting vaccinated.

Like many across the country hesitation kept people like Craig Butts from getting vaccinated.

“Just nervousness about it from that end. Not a big shot guy and of course you’ve got a lot of kind of urban legends out here about the particular shot itself. Especially as an African-American male there is a lot of urban legends and fear behind it so that was probably a lot to do with it,” said Craig Butts, President of Unity in the Community.

But Craig says after a conversation with his wife Sharon that hesitation changed.

“Me at the high school. The two of us out in the community everywhere. It’s important for us to know that as we’re trying to help other people that we are going to be able to help other people,” said Sharon Butts, Secretary of Unity in the Community.

The Butts’ are behind Unity In The Community. A non-profit organization with a mission to bring people together.

Sharon says it was also important for them to get vaccinated after people they know got COVID-19. They happened to find out about Friday’s clinic.

“Right now with vaccination rates being so low in Bryan County, we want to do anything and everything that we can do to help get those rates up,” said Krystle Steinhoff, owner and Director of Thrive Early Learning.

Owner Krystle Steinhoff hosted the clinic. Bryan County’s community transmission index is the second-highest in our area.

The Butts says it’s important people of all ages, including young people, get the vaccine.

“We want you to be around. We want you to be healthy and be around. I think that’s the most important thing,” said Craig Butts.

“Take a chance. Get the vaccine. It’s okay,” said Sharon Butts.

Thrive Early Learning is hosting a few more vaccine clinics from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in August. They are on Thursday, Aug 12., Friday, Aug. 20, and Friday Sept. 3. No appointment is necessary.

