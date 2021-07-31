First Alert: Hot weather continues through the weekend, relief arrives Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is extremely hot across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry this afternoon with “feels like” temperatures over 100° for just about everybody.

The heat is brutal today, especially in Hilton Head where it feels like 114°! pic.twitter.com/ddX6yQwyKM — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) July 31, 2021

Our heat Advisory continues through 8PM, but it will still be hot out after sunset with temperatures feeling like the 90s. We are watching a few smaller storms that are cooling down a few lucky communities this afternoon! These storms aren’t numerous, but they do present the chance to produce damaging wind along with heavy rain and lightning. Head inside if you hear thunder! The showers and storms will stick around after sunset as well, with the radar quieting down after midnight.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 9:13AM I 6.9′ 3:31PM I 1.5′ 10:00PM

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day. We’ll start off humid and warm with most areas only cooling to the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures top out in the mid 90s, as we will once again feel like we are in the triple digits during the afternoon. Even though it will be slightly cooler on Sunday versus the past two days, make sure you are still taking all necessary precautions to take care of yourself! Showers develop late-afternoon over inland communities and move toward the coast through the evening. This begins our wetter and “cooler” pattern for this coming work week.

Our next front moves in on Monday and sticks around on Tuesday. This will increase our rain chances, especially during the afternoons and evenings. Thanks to the rain and increase in cloud cover, afternoon temperatures will actually be a bit below average, as highs drop back into the mid to upper 80s.

Elevated rain chances mixed with an atmosphere primed for downpours could lead to isolated flooding this week. We could see multiple communities receive over five inches of rain over the course of the next week. At least with the rain, afternoon highs will hold in the 80s starting on Monday heading through this coming weekend.

Tropical update:

There are not expected to be any areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin for at least the next five days. Stay tuned for updates! Tropical activity will pick up as we progress through August.

