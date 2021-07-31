Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Social services extends food stamp benefits

McMaster says the SNAP pandemic supplement will now last through the end of the year, even...
McMaster says the SNAP pandemic supplement will now last through the end of the year, even though they were supposed to end this weekend.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Social Services have decided to extend pandemic-era SNAP food stamp benefits.

McMaster says the SNAP pandemic supplement will now last through the end of the year, even though they were supposed to end this weekend.

Governor McMaster cited the protection of vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians when justifying the extension in a letter sent to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services says this additional money averages out to about an extra $177 per month for eligible people in the state.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a...
Garden City Police find legal guardian of found child
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police investigates fatal shooting
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19
FILE - Responders deploy white sorbent boom near the orange barrier boom used at the entrance...
Coastal Health District warns swimmers and fishers of oil discharge from Golden Ray wreck
Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison

Latest News

Long County School System
Long County School System to require mask wearing on buses, during ‘transitions’
A group of South Carolina senators will continue to travel the state this week with three more...
South Carolina Senate, House redistricting meetings planned
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday morning.
Police investigates stabbing in Glynn Co.
Deal unveils opportunity school district ad
Deal unveils opportunity school district ad
Savannah city officials react to recent gun violence
Savannah city officials react to recent gun violence