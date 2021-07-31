Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Tree crushes truck with driver inside

The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been...
The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been hit by a falling tree.(Burton Fire District)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a tree fell on a truck in Beaufort County, first responders were worried the driver might be injured.

The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been hit by a falling tree.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, first responders say they arrived to the crushed car on Bluebird Lane in Burton.

Crews arrived on scene to find a tree resting upon a damaged pickup truck, but they say the driver was able to get themselves out of the truck without injury.

A large separate tree had also fallen across the street and blocked the roadway, but firefighters say it didn’t caused any damages or injuries.

Last November, the Burton Fire District says they responded to a similar incident on County Shed Road, when a tree limb fell on a vehicle as the driver was leaving her driveway. Firefighters say a branch fell through the windshield into the driver’s area and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Burton fire officials urge citizens to inspect their yards for dead trees or tree limbs threatening their homes or vehicles. If the trees or limbs cannot be removed, avoid those areas, and consider this risk when deciding whether to evacuate during severe weather.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a...
Garden City Police find legal guardian of found child
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police investigates fatal shooting
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19
FILE - Responders deploy white sorbent boom near the orange barrier boom used at the entrance...
Coastal Health District warns swimmers and fishers of oil discharge from Golden Ray wreck
Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison

Latest News

Long County School System
Long County School System to require mask wearing on buses, during ‘transitions’
A group of South Carolina senators will continue to travel the state this week with three more...
South Carolina Senate, House redistricting meetings planned
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday morning.
Police investigates stabbing in Glynn Co.
Deal unveils opportunity school district ad
Deal unveils opportunity school district ad
Savannah city officials react to recent gun violence
Savannah city officials react to recent gun violence