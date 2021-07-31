Tree crushes truck with driver inside

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a tree fell on a truck in Beaufort County, first responders were worried the driver might be injured.

The Burton Fire Department says they and Beaufort County EMS responded to a car that had been hit by a falling tree.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, first responders say they arrived to the crushed car on Bluebird Lane in Burton.

Crews arrived on scene to find a tree resting upon a damaged pickup truck, but they say the driver was able to get themselves out of the truck without injury.

A large separate tree had also fallen across the street and blocked the roadway, but firefighters say it didn’t caused any damages or injuries.

Last November, the Burton Fire District says they responded to a similar incident on County Shed Road, when a tree limb fell on a vehicle as the driver was leaving her driveway. Firefighters say a branch fell through the windshield into the driver’s area and the driver suffered minor injuries.

Burton fire officials urge citizens to inspect their yards for dead trees or tree limbs threatening their homes or vehicles. If the trees or limbs cannot be removed, avoid those areas, and consider this risk when deciding whether to evacuate during severe weather.

