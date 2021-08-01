Sky Cams
Atlanta-area judge extends eviction moratorium in her county

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area judge has enacted a county-wide moratorium keeping landlords from removing tenants struggling to pay their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeKalb Chief Superior Court Judge Asha Jackson signed a new emergency order creating a ban on evictions throughout the county for another 60 days.

MORE | ‘Tenants are panicked’: Will Ga. evictions rise when moratorium ends?

Jackson filed the order Friday.

It took effect when a federal eviction ban expired Saturday.

The judge’s order cited the continued COVID-19 public health emergency and a cyberattack that targeted DeKalb’s Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition earlier this year that delayed distribution of federal aid for tenants and landlords.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

