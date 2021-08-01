Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

City of Statesboro reopens Luetta Moore Park after upgrades are completed

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The hottest day of the summer might have been the perfect day for the City of Statesboro to open a new pool.

The City, Bulloch County and the local recreation department officially reopened Luetta Moore Park after a nearly $3 million upgrade was completed.

The reopening brings a pool back to the neighborhood as well as a large playground and picnic areas. The upgrades also include new lights, WiFi, and security cameras.

City leaders say the improvements give families open space in their neighborhood, so they can avoid driving across town to a larger park.

“We must remember that any community that fails to invest in its young people, any community that fails to love each other, is failing to invest into its future,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

Visitors can swim for free this weekend. The Grady Street Park is undergoing a similar renovation and is expected to reopen in about a month.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a...
Garden City Police find legal guardian of found child
First day of school delayed in Montgomery County
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Police investigating after shooting victim found at Bull, 40th streets in Savannah

Latest News

The red carpet at the 3rd annual Savannah Carnaval.
Savannah Carnaval raises money for SD Gunner Fund, gives sneak peek at The Atlantic
Saint Leo University hosts ‘A Fresh Start’ Back to School event on Saturday
Saint Leo University hosts ‘A Fresh Start’ Back to School event on Saturday
Saint Leo University, along with several community partners, are set to host the 2nd annual “A...
Saint Leo University hosts ‘A Fresh Start’ Back to School event on Saturday
Savannah Carnaval raises money for SD Gunner Fund, gives sneak peek at The Atlantic
Savannah Carnaval raises money for SD Gunner Fund, gives sneak peek at The Atlantic