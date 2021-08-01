City of Statesboro reopens Luetta Moore Park after upgrades are completed

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The hottest day of the summer might have been the perfect day for the City of Statesboro to open a new pool.

The City, Bulloch County and the local recreation department officially reopened Luetta Moore Park after a nearly $3 million upgrade was completed.

The reopening brings a pool back to the neighborhood as well as a large playground and picnic areas. The upgrades also include new lights, WiFi, and security cameras.

City leaders say the improvements give families open space in their neighborhood, so they can avoid driving across town to a larger park.

“We must remember that any community that fails to invest in its young people, any community that fails to love each other, is failing to invest into its future,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

Visitors can swim for free this weekend. The Grady Street Park is undergoing a similar renovation and is expected to reopen in about a month.

