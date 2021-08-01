Sky Cams
Clemson cornerback arrested after seriously injuring mail carrier

Davis turned himself in the the Police Department on August 1 and was booked into the Clemson City Jail.(Clemson Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Police Department arrested a Clemson cornerback Sunday morning.

Fredrick Davis, 19, was charged with reckless driving after turning himself in on August 1.

Officers were investigating a crash involving Davis and a U.S. mail carrier from July 21.

The investigation revealed that Davis was traveling at 115 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone prior to colliding with the mail carrier vehicle.

Officers say the speed at which Davis traveled limited his ability to navigate safely and caused him to lose control of his vehicle prior to the collision.

The injuries of the mail carrier are severe and will require months of recovery, officers said.

A Clemson Football Spokesperson stated:

“Fred Davis remains with the program but will be subject to internal discipline. Grounds for internal discipline for misdemeanor charges like this are covered under the terms of the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook, which says that the head coach can recommend a course of action, and upon concurrence of the designated CUAD administrator, administer sanctions.”

Davis received a bond hearing and was released.

