Coastal Health District warns swimmers and fishers of oil discharge from Golden Ray wreck

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is warning swimmers and fishers about the discharge of oil in the waters off Jekyll and St. Simons islands after a section was lifted from the Golden Ray wreck on Saturday.

The Coastal Health District says oil could be present in the water or in the sand on the beaches. Oil along the coastline may appear as “bands or small, sticky globules,” according to the District.

Swimmers and fishers would encounter oil are advised to wash with soap and clean water. The Coastal Health District advises against using “harsh detergents, solvents or other chemicals” to remove oil from skin or clothing.

If swimmers or fishers see a sheen of oil in the water, the Coastal Health District advises that they leave the water and call the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

