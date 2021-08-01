Sky Cams
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19

FILE: Evans County High School
FILE: Evans County High School(source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Evans County School System announced the start of the school year will be delayed to Monday, August 9. In a Facebook post, the school district said “The decision came after Covid-19 status for the district was classified as a rapid transmission zone (red zone).”

The Evans County School System will require masks to be worn when school begins on August 9, unless case numbers go down. Families will be notified regarding any changes to the mask policy by Thursday, August 5 at the latest.

“While we all are excited to return to school and resume a normal routine, it is simply too risky to do so right now. We are hopeful to get back on August 9th. If we are able to do so, it will be four weeks earlier than last fall,” said Superintendent of Evans County Charter School System Dr. Marty Waters in a statement.

The school district is also working to create plans for a hybrid model of learning, should one be necessary.

On Facebook, the Evans County School System says athletic practices and competitions will continue, following all guidance and recommendations issued by the GHSA.

Read the full Facebook post here:

