Hinesville Police investigating an early evening shooting on Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Hinesville Police are investigating an early evening shooting on Saturday.

Police say a man was shot outside a building at the Harbor Rain apartment complex on the 600 block of Saunders Avenue shortly before 7:00 p.m. Hinesville Police say they believe the man was not a resident of the apartment complex.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, before being transported to a Savannah hospital.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

