Hot evening ahead of a wetter pattern settling in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s another hot day across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire with a Heat Advisory in effect until 8PM.

Our Heat Advisory continues until 8PM. It is feeling close to 110° in some communities this afternoon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hl79cJ39tg — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 1, 2021

Many communities feel like they’re at least 100 degrees this afternoon, Tybee’s “feels like ‘’ temperature has gotten up to 118°! There is a chance to cool off by way of showers and isolated storms this afternoon and evening. Rain coverage increases around dinnertime, lasting through the evening. One of these storms could produce brief damaging wind, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Are y'all ok over on Tybee?! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/mKab2ugj5g — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 1, 2021

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 10:04AM I 6.8′ 4:19PM I 1.3′ 10:55PM

Monday starts off mostly dry with temperatures in the mid 70s. It’ll be another warm day, but we won’t be quite as hot with highs near 90 degrees. We will still feel like the lower triple digits during the afternoon, but this will likely be below the criteria for another Heat Advisory. Showers and thunderstorms begin to build shortly after lunchtime, with downpours likely during the midafternoon into the evening. These downpours will include lightning and brief gusty wind along with the chance to cause temporary flooding during the afternoon/evening commute.

Plan on rain for Tuesday as well. Showers and thunderstorms increase in coverage during the afternoon and evening with highs in the low to mid 80s. Recurring heavy rain remains the biggest threat through the middle of the work week as this active pattern continues through the work week. Just over the next three days, many communities will likely see 2-3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.

The threat for flooding increases throughout the week as accumulations build on each other after higher-than-normal daily rain chances. It is also fair to note that these storms will have the potential to also produce brief damaging wind. The good news is that the increased rain chances this week will assist in dropping temperatures below average, with highs in the 80s likely starting on Tuesday into the weekend.

Tropical Update:

There are not expected to be any areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin for at least the next five days. Stay tuned for updates! Tropical activity will pick up as we progress through August.

