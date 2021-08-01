Sky Cams
Jags’ Lawrence gets ‘plus, plus’ grades, ‘real stuff’ next

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football...
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during an NFL football team practice, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
(AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had an impressive opening week of training camp. His performance came with an asterisk.

Coach Urban Meyer says ``everybody’s got to remember the defense is not allowed to make a play on the ball right now.`` Meyer says a better assessment of the overall No. 1 pick will come next week when the coach unleashes his defenders and starts the ``winners and losers’' phase of camp.

Meyer gave Lawrence ``plus, plus’' grades for retention and skillset and adds that ``the real stuff starts next week.’’

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

