Long County School System to require mask wearing on buses, during ‘transitions’

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County School System is requiring students and staff to wear masks while riding school buses and “during transitions,” such as “entering and exiting the buildings, going to and from the cafeterias, changing classes, and other activities that involve moving to and from classrooms,” according to a Facebook post from the district. The post cites rising positive cases of COVID-19 in Long County for the decision.

The masking rule will go into effect on Monday, August 2, the first day of school for the district. The district will provide masks for students on buses and at building entrances on Monday.

All parents and guardians wishing to accompany their elementary school-aged children to their classroom on Monday will also be required to wear a mask.

Long County School System is encouraging and recommending that students and staff wear face masks throughout the school day, but masks are only required when riding the bus or moving around the building.

Parents with safety concerns may opt to keep their children home for five days. These students will not be marked absent from school, but they will be required to make up all work.

As of Friday, July 30, 15 percent of Long County residents are fully vaccinated, while 17 percent have received one dose, the lowest vaccination rate of counties in the WTOC viewing area, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

