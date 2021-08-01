Ludowici to clear delinquent water and sewer accounts with funds from the American Recovery Act

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Ludowici will be using funds from the American Recovery Act to clear delinquent water and sewer accounts, according to a recent Facebook post.

The Ludowici City Council voted to spend $135,000 to clear all delinquent accounts. The City also announced that accounts in good standing will receive a $100 bill credit from the funds.

The City also announced that residents whose accounts become delinquent for 60 days will forfeit their water and sewer services. In order to have their service reinstated, residents will be required to pay any outstanding charges in addition to a $100 reconnect fee.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.