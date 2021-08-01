Sky Cams
Memorial park to slain SC Sen. Pinckney opening in Marion

Senator Clementa Pinckney
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, S.C. (AP) - A park built as a memorial to South Carolina Sen. Clementa Pinckney is celebrating its grand opening.

Amazing Grace Park in Marion has a walking trail, a dog park, playground and a venue for gatherings. It is beside the Marion County Museum, which has a memorial exhibit honoring Pinckney.

He was a state senator from Ridgeland who was killed in 2015 in a racist massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston along with eight other Black worshippers. Pinckney also was the pastor at Emanuel AME.

The grand opening for the $3 million park is Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

