Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Police investigates stabbing in Glynn Co.

The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday morning.
The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday morning.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a fight call in the 3800 block of Hardee Avenue. When they arrived on scene, officers learned a male had been stabbed during a fight. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Investigations Unit interviewed several witnesses and identified Christian Molina-Lopez as the suspect who fled the scene. Mr. Molina-Lopez was apprehended a short time later and charged with aggravated assault.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.7557.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a...
Garden City Police find legal guardian of found child
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19
FILE - Responders deploy white sorbent boom near the orange barrier boom used at the entrance...
Coastal Health District warns swimmers and fishers of oil discharge from Golden Ray wreck
Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police investigates fatal shooting

Latest News

Deal unveils opportunity school district ad
Deal unveils opportunity school district ad
Savannah city officials react to recent gun violence
Savannah city officials react to recent gun violence
Good News: Statts Fest 2016 goes Bananas!
Good News: Statts Fest 2016 goes Bananas!
'Stand Down for Homelessness' job fair held in Savannah
'Stand Down for Homelessness' job fair held in Savannah