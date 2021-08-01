Police investigates stabbing in Glynn Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a fight call in the 3800 block of Hardee Avenue. When they arrived on scene, officers learned a male had been stabbed during a fight. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Investigations Unit interviewed several witnesses and identified Christian Molina-Lopez as the suspect who fled the scene. Mr. Molina-Lopez was apprehended a short time later and charged with aggravated assault.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to the Glynn County Police Department at 912.554.7557.

