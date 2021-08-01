Rep. Carl Gilliard honored for decades of public service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard was honored for his 38-years of public service in Savannah.

Isaac Newton Farris Jr., the nephew of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was the keynote speaker at the Carey Hilliard’s Restaurant on Abercorn Street, and other state and local leaders were in attendance. There were poem and video tributes, and Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher also spoke.

Rep. Gilliard explained why he got into public service to begin with.

“In 1983, we had the highest murder rate in the nation. I was in school at Morris Brown, and I lost two of my friends to senseless violence. They were killed in Savannah. I was working with Rev. Jose Williams, and working with Jesse Jackson as a student at Morris Brown. I came home and, we got to do something.”

The event also coincided with his birthday. Rep. Gilliard is a Democrat serving the Garden City area of District 162.

