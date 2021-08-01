Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Rep. Carl Gilliard honored for decades of public service

On Saturday Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard was honored for his 38 years of public service in Savannah.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday Georgia State Representative Carl Gilliard was honored for his 38-years of public service in Savannah.

Isaac Newton Farris Jr., the nephew of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was the keynote speaker at the Carey Hilliard’s Restaurant on Abercorn Street, and other state and local leaders were in attendance. There were poem and video tributes, and Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher also spoke.

Rep. Gilliard explained why he got into public service to begin with.

“In 1983, we had the highest murder rate in the nation. I was in school at Morris Brown, and I lost two of my friends to senseless violence. They were killed in Savannah. I was working with Rev. Jose Williams, and working with Jesse Jackson as a student at Morris Brown. I came home and, we got to do something.”

The event also coincided with his birthday. Rep. Gilliard is a Democrat serving the Garden City area of District 162.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Willie Lovett
Former Savannah police chief to be released from prison
The Garden City Police Department is asking for assistance finding the legal guardian of a...
Garden City Police find legal guardian of found child
First day of school delayed in Montgomery County
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Police investigating after shooting victim found at Bull, 40th streets in Savannah

Latest News

The red carpet at the 3rd annual Savannah Carnaval.
Savannah Carnaval raises money for SD Gunner Fund, gives sneak peek at The Atlantic
Luetta Moor Park in Statesboro reopened on Saturday after a nearly $3 million renovation.
City of Statesboro reopens Luetta Moore Park after upgrades are completed
Saint Leo University hosts ‘A Fresh Start’ Back to School event on Saturday
Saint Leo University hosts ‘A Fresh Start’ Back to School event on Saturday
Saint Leo University, along with several community partners, are set to host the 2nd annual “A...
Saint Leo University hosts ‘A Fresh Start’ Back to School event on Saturday
Coastal Health District warns swimmers and fishers of oil discharge from Golden Ray wreck
Coastal Health District warns swimmers and fishers of oil discharge from Golden Ray wreck