Saint Leo University hosts ‘A Fresh Start’ Back to School event on Saturday

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many schools across the Coastal Empire will be welcoming students back to the classroom this week. Saint Leo University, along with several community partners, held their second annual ‘A Fresh Start’ Back to School event Saturday afternoon.

In honor of the first day of school, Saint Leo University wanted to make sure students of all ages were equipped with school supplies, a fresh haircut and even a few manicures.

Organizers say more than 215 backpacks and bags of supplies were given out in just the first few hours of the event. Organizations including the Georgia Department of Public Health and 100 Black Men of Savannah handed out booklets of information and other goodies.

Businesses say it’s a fun opportunity to give back to the community and parents say they’re ready for their kids to be back in school.

“I think this is a great way to get the business name out there as well as give back to the community and show the community that we are here for them also,” said Jeadeia Mincey, of Image is Everything Nail Bar.

“After a whole year, almost, homeschooling, it’s very exciting. He’s excited as well. Riding the bus is exciting, meeting people,” said parent Liubov Shoemaker.

