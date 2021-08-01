Savannah Carnaval raises money for SD Gunner Fund, gives sneak peek at The Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The costumes, performers — Carnaval was in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District Saturday night, back and bigger than ever.

“Carnaval historically is the longest running party, so it’s been going on since the year 1268. It started in Venice, and I said, ‘Savannah is the Hostess City, and of course we should have a Carnaval,’” said Jess Bellfry, the Director of Savannah Carnaval.

The event wasn’t just an excuse to dress up, it was a fundraiser for SD Gunner Fund, a local nonprofit that provides assistance to veterans, first responders and exceptional children known for helping them get service dogs.

They had sold at least $70,000 worth of tickets and sponsorships this year, more than doubling last year’s event. Their goal this year is $100,000 for the organization.

“The average service dog costs anywhere from $8,000-$10,000 to train, so that does not necessarily encompass vet care and purchasing of the dog,” said Elena Kelly Nock, Board President of the SD Gunner Fund. “Service dogs go through a minimum of 600 hours of training, so they are highly specialized and obviously the more modalities you have to train for, the longer the dog is in training and therefore the higher the cost.”

The event also offered a look at Plant Riverside District’s fifth and final major building installment, The Atlantic, which is set to open soon, completing the 10-year project.

It features a ballroom and entertainment space, a rooftop bar and pool as well as more hotel rooms.

“That’s what we built this for, we built it for fun,” said Richard Kessler, the Chairman and CEO of the Kessler Enterprise. “For the people of Savannah and all the visitors that come, so I’m really excited about that to see how they enjoy it, how they understand it, how do they react to it.”

Kessler said that this cause was important to him, so he was happy to host the event for the first time. He added that The Atlantic is slated to open in three weeks and is already booking up, a good sign for tourism in the area.

