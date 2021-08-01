Sky Cams
Section of overturned shipwreck separated, oil discharged

FILE - Aerial observers survey the Golden Ray wreck site for any environmental impacts on...
FILE - Aerial observers survey the Golden Ray wreck site for any environmental impacts on Thursday. St. Simons Sound Incident response photo.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - Pollution response teams are working to contain oil that was discharged after demolition crews finished cutting away the sixth of eight sections of a giant cargo ship that tipped over off the Georgia coast nearly two years ago.

Officials say the oil could affect the water and beaches around St. Simons and Jekyll islands.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the sixth section of the cargo ship was separated late Friday and it was removed Saturday from the rest of the Golden Ray’s half-submerged wreckage.

The Golden Ray was carrying more than 1,400 vehicles when it overturned in 2019. About two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived.

