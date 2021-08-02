Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office releases data on gun prosecutions

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - New data shows that in the past decade, deputies from the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office have filed more than 1,500 weapons related charges in general sessions court.

The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office is trying to shed light on some of the issues they’re seeing. To do so, they’re releasing data to the public.

That data showed of the 1558 weapons related charges since 2010, 65 percent were committed by repeat offenders or offenders who received multiple charges. And Major Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office says they just had another case of that last Thursday.

“Dwayne Gibbs Jr. from Hilton Head Island. He was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He’d also been arrested on a firearms charge and a narcotics charge in December of 2020 and in May of 2021, so he’s pending charges for firearms,” said Maj. Bromage.

Sixty-six percent of firearms related charges since 2010 resulted in the offender not being prosecuted or the charge being dismissed. Maj. Bromage says, offenders not being prosecuted but instead allowed back on the street where they can commit more crimes, like Gibbs Jr., is the problem.

“These are the individuals that we have to address in the community because they’re out on bond, they’re committing more offenses because it just seems there’s a lack of consequences for their actions.”

Maj. Bromage wants the community to know they’re working to solve the problem, but he says it starts with witness cooperation.

