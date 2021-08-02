Bulloch Co. parents hopeful for successful year as students head back to class

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In Bulloch County, classes resumed across 16 campuses with fewer COVID restrictions than the two previous school years.

Monday marked the start of the new school year for more than 11,000 Bulloch County students and more than 2,000 teachers and staff.

Youngsters filed off the bus bright and early for the first day of classes. Some parents have been ready for this all summer and have hope for the new year.

“Safety for all the students, success in all their academics, and as close to normal as we can get,” parent Emily Hayes said.

The district lifted mask requirements this year, making them optional. The superintendent says they’ll maintain cleaning regiments but will refocus on classroom teaching and learning in what he calls a “new and improved” normal.

“We’re trying to give everybody the opportunity to have a normal environment. At the same time, we’re sensitive to any kind of spreads of any infectious illness we might have,” Superintendent Charles Wilson said.

Across town at Statesboro High, students filled the hallways during class change and freshmen looked for directions from one class to another to begin what many hope is a smooth and safe year.

“I have confidence in the school system. Not really worried, but relieved that we’re getting somewhat back to normal,” parent Samose Mays said.

Some parents said they’ve talked to their children about hand sanitizing and keeping some distance from other students as precaution against COVID-19, the flu, and other illness.

