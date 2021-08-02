Cancer claims former Georgia Military College coach, athletic director

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a 23-year career at Georgia Military College, former Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Bert Williams died Monday after an illness.

Williams retired in November of last year to be with his family as he battled cancer.

“Words can’t express what Bert Williams means to our GMC family,” said Lt. Gen. William B. Caldwell, IV (Ret.), president of the college. “Bert’s leadership and impact have been felt by so many over the years.”

Williams began his career at GMC in 1997 as an offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Bulldogs.

He accumulated a record of 156-58 since being named head football coach and athletic director in 2000 and led the program to have one of the country’s highest win percentages in NJCAA football.

He led the Bulldogs to 10 NJCAA bowl games, a national championship in 2001, national championship game appearances in 2002 and 2013, and was named National Coach of the Year in 2001 (NJCFCA), 2002 (AFM/Schutt), and 2013 when he was named National Coach of the Year by both the AFCA and the NJCAA.

Williams was inducted into the NJCAA Football Hall of Fame in 2010, the first active NJCAA coach to be so honored. He has also served as the NJCAA Football Coaches Association president and the ACCFCA president. Most recently, Williams was named to the NJCAA Coaches Hall of Fame.

Williams is responsible for the addition of men’s soccer, women’s soccer, coed rifle, men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s golf and softball.

The GMC rifle team has three NRA ROTC Division National Championships to its credit while the GMC Men’s Golf Program has also earned three NJCAA national championships. With GMC’s men’s and women’s cross-country teams being ranked 4 and 3 nationally, more accolades may well be coming to GMC Athletics because of the program Williams built.

Williams’ leadership and impact have also been felt off the field as he oversaw and supervised facility improvements to the GMC soccer complex, the addition of the Mason Golf Performance Lab, the Kidd Health and Wellness Center and the renovation of the Ruark Athletic Complex.

“He leaves behind a great legacy at Georgia Military College, and it’s one that we will always honor and remember,” Caldwell said. “We will continue to pray for Bert’s wife Cathy who is a GMC Prep School teacher, his son Parker who is a GMC JC offensive line football coach, and son Zach.”

