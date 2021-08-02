Chatham Co. Commission deciding how they will distribute American Rescue Funds

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Commissioners came together Monday to start looking at the best ways to allocate tens of millions of dollars coming in through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Chatham County government received just over $28-million back in May, and will receive the same amount next May.

This isn’t just a case of the federal government telling county leaders, here’s $28-million, spend it on anything you want. This money comes with a lot of stipulations on how it can be spent, and accountability.

This is something we saw the City of Savannah start to hash out during their mid-year budget retreat a couple weeks ago. Like the City of Savannah, the county will get a direct deposit of American Rescue Plan Act funding because they serve a population larger than 200,000.

Unlike the city of Savannah, Chatham County has tougher rules on how they use the funding, that’s according to County Manager Lee Smith. For instance, the county has less time to tell the feds how they’ll spend their first ARPA installment of just over $28 million.

The first draft has to be done by the end of this month. WTOC caught up with one commissioner during that exercise to see what was most eye opening about Monday’s talks.

“We have a lot of work to do, now, as it relates to communicating and collaborating with entities within our county to be efficient and effective. So the short period of time has been a challenge in my opinion,” said District 6 Commissioner Aaron “Adot” Whitely.

One of the projects that was discussed that might be beneficial for the county and all municipalities within working on together is expanding the existing broadband network.

