Chatham Co. District Attorney discusses policy on releasing police body cam video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones called a news conference Monday to talk about her office’s policy when it comes to releasing police body cam video in officer-involved shootings.

The news conference comes following questions from the community and from family of Maurice Mincey, the man shot and killed by a Savannah Police officer last month, to see the body cam video from that night.

We know at this point the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hasn’t turned over their investigation to the district attorney’s office. Once they do, the DA has up to four months to review the GBI’s findings and decide whether to present the case to a grand jury.

If the case is presented to a grand jury, the video wouldn’t be released until after they returned their decision, and only if there was no indictment.

So, without getting into case specifics, Jones did highlight one GBI finding about the night Maurice Mincey was shot.

“It was reported that Mr. Mincey fired or aimed a firearm at law enforcement. That statement has since been retracted. We know that that statement is incorrect and untrue. It has since been retracted by the GBI,” Jones said.

“We want to know exactly where they got that statement from about Mr. Maurice Mincey pointing a weapon at the officer. They had the video from the beginning. Was it a lie to be conjured up to let the officer off free? We want answers about that,” said James Johnson, with the Radical Justice Network.

The Mincey family wants to see the officer charged for Maurice Mincey’s death, and for there to be higher oversight of the investigation, to include the Governor’s office getting involved.

