Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 8-2-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will settle over the area today and become stationary all week. This will cool our temps from the 90s into the 80s. It will also keep us very unsettled with on and off showers everyday. The sea breeze will move inland today and interact with the front. There is the potential for some locally heavy rainfall at times. Thunderstorms are possible everyday but no widespread severe storms are expected at this time.

Today will become mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, lows in 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to mid 80s.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, lows in the low 70s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

Marine Forecast: Today: W winds at 5-10 kt becoming S 10-15 kt late. Seas 2 ft. Tonight: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: SW winds at 10-15 kt. Seas 2-3 ft.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.