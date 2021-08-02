Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police identify victim of deadly Saturday night shooting
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John...
$1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing