Evans Co. hospital almost full with COVID-19 patients

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County is now a hotspot for COVID-19. Evans Memorial Hospital says they are overwhelmed and only have one bed available.

Hospital leaders say they are in the same position with COVID-19 cases now as they were this time last year.

“We were really feeling that we had turned a corner.”

The CEO of Evans Memorial says everyone has been going through this for more than a year now and hospitals know they’re critical in the fight against COVID.

“We are trying what we can do to make a difference to push this the other direction,” Evans Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Lee said.

Lee says that as of July 31, they had to get rid of at least 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“That is very painful for us as we are out here pushing the initiative to vaccinate Georgia, it’s important to make that our priority. But it’s also hard for us to discard those vaccines,” Lee said.

A doctor says the main driver for recent cases is the lack of people getting vaccines and restrictions rolling back.

“Businesses started taking down the plexiglass and people started not wearing masks. People started socializing again and unfortunately there were people who decided not to get the vaccine so this where we are now,” Dr. Atul Devani said.

He says he doesn’t really know what the answer is at this point and it’s hard to express how he feels about where we are now.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to use the words on television, but it feels very frustrating,” Dr. Devani said. “What we did last year was good, but not enough and not long enough. And we were too anxious to go back to regular life instead of making sure that the long game is ensured. And we bought ourselves a couple of months of freedom and that’s it.”

County leaders are working together to get control of COVID-19 cases, especially before the school year starts. The Evans County School District pushed back its start date to next week.

