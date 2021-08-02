Ga. DPH provides data on breakthrough cases of COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has now posted a graphic detailing “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in the state.

A breakthrough case is when someone tests positive for COVID-19 14 days after completing their vaccination series - second shot in a two-dose series or one dose in a one-dose series.

According to DPH, 4,908 people tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. That is 0.12 percent of the over 4.1 million fully-vaccinated Georgians.

118 (0.002853%) people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and a total of 24 (0.00058%) died due to COVID.

The data provided by DPH is from Jan. 19 through July 27.

