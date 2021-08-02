Ga. Peanut Commission announces leadership academy application

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Peanut Commission has announced applications are now being accepted for the Class XII of the Peanut Leadership Academy.

To be eligible for participation, candidates must:

Derive their primary livelihood from farming and currently produce peanuts.

Make a commitment to the program and agree to attend all sessions except in times of illness or a family emergency.

Be between the ages of 22 and 45 and provide a completed application

During the program, participants are taught how to become more effective spokespeople for the peanut industry, develop industry relationships and further grow their leadership skills.

Five sessions take place throughout the 18-month class and require approximately 20 days of travel.

During the sessions, activities are structured to give participants a thorough understanding of the United States peanut industry and include industry tours, meetings with industry leaders and professional development training.

Each class also has one leadership session in Washington, D.C. where participants have an opportunity to visit with members of Congress on issues affecting the peanut industry.

Applications must be postmarked or emailed to jessie@gapeanuts.com by Oct. 1, 2021, for consideration.

The first session will begin in Dec. 2021.

You can download a copy of the application here or on their website.

The Peanut Leadership Academy is a cooperative effort between Syngenta Crop Protection, the American Peanut Shellers Association, and grower organizations. The program began in 1998 with the first class of 14 peanut growers from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Since then, the academy has grown to include growers from Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and sheller representatives.

