Gas prices see small changes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia gas prices have risen 0.4¢ per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.92 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Gas prices in Georgia are 4.1¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 96.7¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia is priced at $2.61 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.29 a gallon, a difference of 68.0 ¢ per gallon.

AAA says that Georgia gas prices hold steady at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

It now costs motorists $44.40 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline; that is $7.50 more than what motorists paid in January of 2020 when pump prices hit their peak of $2.46 per gallon.

“While it is typical to see gas prices increase during the summer months, Georgia pump prices continue to trend under $3 per gallon,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group.

NATIONAL AVERAGE STABILIZES AS GAS DEMAND REMAINS LOW

Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by a penny to $3.17. In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that gas demand increased nominally from 9.30 million barrels a day to 9.33 million barrels a day last week. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 2.3 million barrels to 234.2 million barrels. These trends have helped to stabilize price increases; however, crude oil prices continue to remain above $70 per barrel. As crude prices remain high, AAA expects the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer.

OIL MARKET DYNAMICS

At the close of last Thursday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $1.23 to settle at $73.62. A weaker dollar has helped to push prices up today, while market concerns surrounding demand recovery continue to grow. Crude prices were also bolstered after EIA’s latest report showed that total domestic crude stocks declined by 4.1 million barrels to 435.6 million barrels last week.

Gas Buddy said that the national average price of gasoline has risen 1.7¢ per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 a gallon today. The national average is up 3.8¢ per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.2 ¢ per gallon higher than a year ago. On August 2, 2020, gas was $1.96 a gallon and the U.S. average: was $2.17 a gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Augusta- $2.87 a gallon , down 0.5¢ per gallon

Macon- $2.87 a gallon , unchanged

Atlanta- $2.98 a gallon , up 0.6¢ per gallon

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.