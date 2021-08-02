Ga. GOP starts push to take over Fulton County election board

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia lawmakers have started a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county.

Many in the GOP continue claiming wrongdoing in Fulton County stole the 2020 election from then-President Donald Trump, even though an independent monitor found no evidence of fraud or impropriety.

They’re using a tool created by the state’s sweeping new election law to exert state influence over local elections.

Democrats and voting rights advocates decry the takeover provision as an invitation to political interference.

Republican state House members on Friday demanded a performance review of the county’s board of elections. Senators sent a similar letter last week.

