Ga. GOP starts push to take over Fulton County election board

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, workers scan ballots as the Fulton County presidential recount gets under way at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Reports from an independent monitor who observed election operations in Georgia's most populous county during the 2020 election cycle detail tense encounters with party election monitors.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia lawmakers have started a process that could lead to a takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county.

Many in the GOP continue claiming wrongdoing in Fulton County stole the 2020 election from then-President Donald Trump, even though an independent monitor found no evidence of fraud or impropriety.

They’re using a tool created by the state’s sweeping new election law to exert state influence over local elections.

Democrats and voting rights advocates decry the takeover provision as an invitation to political interference.

Republican state House members on Friday demanded a performance review of the county’s board of elections. Senators sent a similar letter last week.

