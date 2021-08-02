Jasper County School District prepares to tackle challenges compounded by pandemic in new school year

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Six months ago, the Jasper County School District completed a state-of-the-art facility that cost $10 million.

This year will be its first full school year in operation, which has Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson eager for the start of school.

“Five days a week in-person is going to feel great, just to see their smiling faces, those eyes, the hugs,” Dr. Anderson said.

The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow that last year.

“We’ve gone through a great deal together and we’re still here,” Dr. Anderson said.

While COVID brought challenges in 2020, Anderson says what makes her schools unique are the challenges they’ve faced since before the pandemic.

“Our theme is ‘all in means all’. So, that means we’re touching every learner wherever they are, but what I believe about Jasper County School District that makes us different and sets us apart that we’ve always had to do that. We’ve always had to do that, so it didn’t take COVID,” she said.

The main problem to overcome is the county’s 17.2 percent poverty rate that motivates Dr. Anderson be more intentional in that “all in means all” motto.

“Poverty in Jasper County School District does not look the same. In Jasper County it doesn’t look the same and with that it doesn’t mean that it’s an out for us, we don’t use it as an excuse. In fact, we embrace it,” she said.

With the district’s challenges compounded by the pandemic, this year there’s one main goal.

“Our biggest goal is to operate again full capacity 100 percent and to do that safely,” Dr. Anderson said.

In doing that the school district will suggest but not require masks, use portable safety shields in classrooms, social distance when possible, reopen cafeterias, and allow 3rd-12th graders who did well with online learning last year to attend their virtual academy after being accepted.

