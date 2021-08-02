Long Co. schools return to in-person learning

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - School is back in session in Long County and the first day did come with a few last minute changes.

On Sunday the school district announced that they were giving parents the option to have their children start Monday or wait another week due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“We all thought we were starting a normal year and COVID was on the down swing and all of a sudden it’s back, so just giving that parent choice,” said Superintendent David Edwards.

Parents who didn’t feel it was safe to have their kids return to the classroom Monday were granted a five day extension with no attendance penalties. Superintendent David Edwards says he did expect a handful of parents to choose this option.

“Most of our students did report today. We’ve had over 3,500 students that did report. What we asked for parents to do was to notify us today if they were making that selection and only 68 have notified us that they were doing that.”

Edwards says they had about 15 students from each school wait the extra week. The district says these students won’t be marked absent, but will be responsible for making up any incomplete work that they missed the first week.

“We’re having a great first day of school. I think our biggest issue this morning was congestion trying to get everybody to school, but once they got to school things are running well.

“For us it feels like a sense of normalcy to have all of our students back in the building. We feel that our teachers will be the best and can be the best educators for the kids,” said Long County High School Principal Sherry Lester.

Edwards also says they typically have students who trickle in throughout the first week. He says there are 600 students on the role call who are expected to do just that.

“We’re watching the numbers, very concerned about the numbers and we want to do everything we can to keep our students and our faculty and staff safe,” said Superintendent Edwards.

The mask policy was also changed Sunday. Masks are now required on the school buses and during class transitions. They are optional inside the classrooms.

