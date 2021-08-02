Lowcountry celebrating Gullah Geechee National Appreciation Week

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - This week is Gullah Geechee National Appreciation Week.

Monday’s events include moments at monuments. All day you could visit historic sites to learn more about the stories behind the landmarks.

It’s all leading up to a radio program Monday night at 7 on the Gullah Geechee Riddim Radio where you can hear those stories.

Then Tuesday will be Gullah Geechee National Tours and Travels day where tours will be offered to learn about the area. And Wednesday there will be a food truck event on St. Helena with all Gullah Geechee owned restaurants.

Gullah Geechee appreciation week started this past Saturday and will continue through this Saturday, but before you can understand why the events are so important to the Gullah Geechee people, it’s important to understand who they are.

“We are descendants of enslaved Africans who were brought here because of their knowledge of how to control the water and manage the land. So you could grow rice, indigo, sugar, cotton and so on,” said Marilyn Hemingway, CEO Gullah Geechee Chamber of Commerce.

Back to the annual appreciation week, Hemingway says instead of focusing on the hardships, they want to make sure the events honor how they’ve overcome them.

“It is something that should be celebrated, not to celebrate the peculiar institution of slavery, but to celebrate those who survived it and those who had a dream and vision to be free. That is something to celebrate.”

But she says it’s not just for Gullah people.

“It is also to educate and share some of our knowledge, not all of our knowledge, not all of our culture to others so that they can also appreciate who we are and the impact of this culture on African American history, but also American history.”

That impact goes back to our quick history lesson at the beginning of this story. If you want a refresher on that or just want to learn more about the Gullah people, head on over to their website.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.