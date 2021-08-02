Sky Cams
MONDAY | Cooler, much wetter weather patterns setting-up!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Monday begins mostly dry, warm and humid. A spotty downpour, or two, cannot be ruled out through the morning commute. Though, most will miss the rain this morning. Temperatures remain in the low to mid-70s in most areas through 7 a.m.

Under a mix of sun and clouds, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s by noon. It’ll feel like it’s closer to 100° with the humidity factored in. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s by early to mid-afternoon as showers and thunderstorms start developing.

Scattered, to numerous, showers and storms will really start popping-up by early to mid-afternoon. The chance of rain peaks late this afternoon through early evening. The drive home and dinner plans will be wet in spots. A couple storms could produce frequent lightning and heavy enough. Minor street flooding is possible where the heavier downpours occur.

The chance of rain, gradually, lessens through the evening.

More widespread rain is in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday; especially in the afternoons and evenings. In fact, at least a scattered chance of rain is in the forecast through the rest of the work-week. Rain will be heavy at times.

Have a great day,

Cutter

