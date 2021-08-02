Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Patience, preparation needed as back to school traffic begins

(WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a vital reminder as students get ready for the start of school. Especially this year after all the changes because of the pandemic, it’s important to think about how you drive in school zones and neighborhoods.

In just two days, thousands of Savannah-Chatham County Public School System students will head back to the classroom, law enforcement officials and school leaders are asking you for caution as you hit the roads.

“We urge all motorists to slow down. The message is that schools are back open, buses are back on the road,” AAA Director of Public Affairs, Garrett Townsend said.

It’s been more than a year and a half since Savannah-Chatham schools have been open five days a week for in-person learning. With that gap, public officials are asking you to be alert and aware as the year kicks off.

District leaders say because of their bus driver shortage they expect more traffic near schools and an increase in students walking and biking to school. This has them pleading for your help to keep kids safe.

“It’s going to take all of us, and I need your help. I talked about earlier that extra layer of patience, that extra layer of consideration of others. When we open our schools, we need that in order to get successfully through it. So, I need your help it’s a shared responsibility we can do it, we’ve shown that we have the capacity to do it. We are a resilient community, let’s get out there and make sure our kids get to school safely,” SCCPSS Board of Education Police Department Chief Terry Enoch said.

Savannah-Chatham schools cover 426 miles and cover seven municipalities, but local law enforcement leaders say they will be patrolling and holding drivers accountable. The Georgia Office of Highway Safety says they too will be looking out for buses. They say back in 2019 there were 8,800 reports of cars illegally passing buses in a single day across the state.

“If you are on the same roadway as the bus, no matter which direction you’re going, if you’re on the same roadway you’ve got to stop when those lights are activated and that stop arm is out,” Georgia Office of Highway Safety Communication Director Robert Hydrick said.

As students return to school from the pandemic, officials also ask parents to talk with their students about safety including their teen drivers.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police identify victim of deadly Saturday night shooting
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority

Latest News

*
Back To School Tips
First day of school in Long County
First day of school in Long County
First day of school in Bulloch County
First day of school in Bulloch County
District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first...
Several area counties heading back to school Monday