Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s some good news for the new Costco coming to Pooler, as it’s now expected to be completed way ahead of schedule.

Back in February 2021, Pooler City Council voted to approve to site plan for Costco at the Mosaic Town Center on the south side of the city.

Initially the city told us construction of the 151,000 square foot building would be completed by the spring or summer of 2022.

But now we’re learning that date has been pushed up, way up.

Costco’s Southeast Regional Marketing Manager Chase Pullen now tell us, weather permitting, they expect their opening day to Nov. 18 of this year.

Of course, this will be the only Costco in the region, they say it will include a gas station, tire center, food court, optical center and more.

Along with Costco work is also underway on Chick-fil-a and Starbucks which you can see here.

At this time though no timetable on when those will be open.

As for Costco they say they plan on hosting an opening day fun-filled shopping experience which will begin at 8 a.m. on November 18.

Costco VP of Operations Aldyn Royes sent us the following statement:

“We are thrilled to be joining the community. Many individuals in this market played a pivotal role in helping us get to this point. We would like to thank everyone for the opportunity and look forward to a long and successful partnership in Pooler, Ga.”

