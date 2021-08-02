Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Pooler Costco opening ahead of schedule

The new opening date will come ahead of the holiday season in 2021
Pooler Costco Construction
Pooler Costco Construction(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s some good news for the new Costco coming to Pooler, as it’s now expected to be completed way ahead of schedule.

Back in February 2021, Pooler City Council voted to approve to site plan for Costco at the Mosaic Town Center on the south side of the city.

Initially the city told us construction of the 151,000 square foot building would be completed by the spring or summer of 2022.

But now we’re learning that date has been pushed up, way up.

Costco’s Southeast Regional Marketing Manager Chase Pullen now tell us, weather permitting, they expect their opening day to Nov. 18 of this year.

Of course, this will be the only Costco in the region, they say it will include a gas station, tire center, food court, optical center and more.

Along with Costco work is also underway on Chick-fil-a and Starbucks which you can see here.

At this time though no timetable on when those will be open.

As for Costco they say they plan on hosting an opening day fun-filled shopping experience which will begin at 8 a.m. on November 18.

Costco VP of Operations Aldyn Royes sent us the following statement:

“We are thrilled to be joining the community. Many individuals in this market played a pivotal role in helping us get to this point. We would like to thank everyone for the opportunity and look forward to a long and successful partnership in Pooler, Ga.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police identify victim of deadly Saturday night shooting
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority

Latest News

The South Carolina Trucking Association wants people to know truckers are essential workers.
South Carolina Trucking Association worried as fewer young people enter profession
South Carolina Trucking Association worried about less young people entering profession
South Carolina Trucking Association worried about less young people entering profession
Savannah’s aluminum to-go cup pilot program begins Monday
Savannah’s aluminum to-go cup pilot program begins Monday
Savannah's aluminum to-go cups pilot program will begin on Monday.
Savannah’s aluminum to-go cup pilot program begins Monday