Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A family says they feel neglected by the Housing Authority of Savannah after they’ve spent more than a month trying to get help with an abundance of black mold growing in their apartment. There’s so much mold, they had to move their kids out to keep them safe.

“We can’t be in this place right now. It’s nasty. It’s disgusting,” said tenant Steven Brown.

But it wasn’t always this way. Brown says when his family moved in, the apartment was upkept and a dream come true for them.

“It became a nightmare, quick, fast,” he said.

The Herbert Kayton Homes apartment complex is owned by the Housing Authority of Savannah. Since June, Brown says the mold has spread from the living room to the hallway and into the bedrooms. It’s so bad that the kids have been living at a family member’s home for over a month.

“We really want to be a family again and get our lives back together because right now it’s really putting a hold on us,” said Brown.

Brown and his wife have been calling management for help. He says at one point they did come and take pictures, but then they heard crickets. He says the only action that’s been taken was what he believes was an attempt to paint over the mold.

“Coming in and just trying to paint over it when we’re not home, that was just a slap in the face,” he said.

Brown says they go to hotels when they can but were hoping the management would move them into an empty apartment like they said they’d do.

“We understand they’re going through a shortage of workers, but at the same time they shouldn’t have our health on hold or ignored,” Brown said.

Brown says he loves the apartment and they want to stay, but the feeling of neglect may have them pursue legal action.

“If they had kept inspections up through the COVID then I believe all this wouldn’t be a problem for most tenants here,” he said.

WTOC called management at the apartment complex but did not hear back in time for this story to air. WTOC also reached out to the Housing Authority of Savannah, but they were closed for the weekend.

