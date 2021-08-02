Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah seeing increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19

*
*(WTOC)
By Blair Caldwell
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC sat down with St. Joseph’s/Candler Health Systems CEO about what they are seeing in this new surge of COVID cases.

CEO Paul Hinchey compared the pandemic to a marathon. He says the past month they got a chance to catch their breath, but now they are sprinting yet again as they see more and more people hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We’ve got 59 in here today. 77 percent of them, and that’s what we’ve been averaging, are unvaccinated. 23 percent have been vaccinated. The ones that are COVID positive now that have been vaccinated have very serious immunity compromised systems,” said Hinchey.

Paul Hinchey says of those who are vaccinated in the hospital, several have pre-existing conditions including hypertension and obesity. He says the vaccine is still something he recommends for everyone.

“You’re not going to avoid getting sick with the vaccine. It’s not going to happen, just like you don’t get, avoid getting the flu when you get the flu shot, but the situations are mitigated when one does get that. If you come down with a positive rate your mortality is dramatically decreased and your rebounding is going to be faster.”

He says right now in the hospital the average age of a COVID patient is 54, which has dropped since the start of the pandemic. He also says they are seeing a lower death rate and shorter hospital stay. But they are seeing an increase in the need for COVID testing and one in four of those tests are coming back positive. While he says they have enough PPE, beds and staff to help, the leader is concerned for his frontline workers.

“It’s their emotional health, their physical health school is starting again and that’s who I am really thinking about. We will be able to take care of the public, but you know these caregivers the rubberband on them has been stretched and that’s what I’m really thinking about more than anything.”

Remember how Mr. Hinchey compared the pandemic to a marathon - well he says the best way to support our healthcare heroes is to get vaccinated so they can catch their breath again.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police identify victim of deadly Saturday night shooting
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19

Latest News

Evans Co. hospital almost full with COVID-19 patients
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first...
Long Co. schools return to in-person learning
Evans Co. hospital almost full with COVID-19 patients
Evans Co. hospital almost full with COVID-19 patients