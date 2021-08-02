Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

Savannah State clears student debt from Spring 2020 through Summer 2021 semesters

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University has announced that student balances accrued from the Spring 2020 semester through the Summer 2021 semester will be cleared with federal funding from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, according to a release sent on Monday.

Savannah State cleared the balances of 220 former students, totaling more than $331,000.

“We are thrilled to provide this financial relief to our students,” Savannah State President Kimberly Ballard-Washington said in a statement. “From the start of the pandemic, our faculty and staff have been focused on protecting students’ health and wellbeing and worked to provide technical support that allowed them to continue their education virtually and in the classroom. Now we have been able to provide this additional and much-needed support to students whose education was interrupted because of COVID-19.”

Savannah State has previously used federal funds from the CARES Act to “provide emergency financial aid grants to students” and reimburse students for housing and meals during the Spring 2020 semester, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police identify victim of deadly Saturday night shooting
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19

Latest News

District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first...
Long Co. schools return to in-person learning
Long Co. schools return to in-person learning
Long Co. schools return to in-person learning
Bulloch Co. parents hopeful for successful year as students head back to class
Bulloch Co. parents hopeful for successful year as students head back to class
Langston Chapel Elementary School
Bulloch Co. parents hopeful for successful year as students head back to class