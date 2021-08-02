Sky Cams
Savannah’s aluminum to-go cup pilot program begins Monday

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah will launch their new aluminum to-go cup program on Monday. Some local businesses in the pilot program tested out the cups this weekend.

B. Matthew’s Eatery is one of 14 businesses taking part in the 60-day pilot program. The Gaslight Restaurant Group says the only barrier they anticipate implementing the aluminum to-cup program is cost.

A plastic cup costs around $0.07 and the aluminum cups used in the pilot program cost around $0.15. If businesses choose to continue paying for their own after the pilot program ends, the cups would cost around $0.35.

The goal is to develop a more sustainable way for Savannahians and visitors to enjoy to-go drinks but after using the new cups this weekend, the Gaslight Restaurant Group noticed some customers also wanted the cups as a keepsake.

“They’re intended to be to-go cups for alcohol because we’re in the to-go zone, however what we’re seeing is people who are getting sodas and water are asking for them as well so I think customer feedback is going to be good on these and that will make a difference as to whether we move forward with them as well,” said Carey Ferrara, Director of Sales and Marketing at the Gaslight Restaurant Group.

After the pilot ends the first week of October, the city will gather the results and see if more businesses would like to join the sustainability effort.

