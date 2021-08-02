Several area counties heading back to school Monday

LONG CO., Ga. (WTOC) - This week kicks off the first day of school for many districts across southeast Georgia.

On Monday, Aug. 2, students will be walking back into the building in Screven, Bulloch, Candler, Bacon, Appling, Tattnall and Long counties.

District leaders in Long County say they are excited and feel prepared heading into the first day.

Last year, Long County students could be in-person or virtual. This year, there is no virtual option. All students will be returning for face-to-face instruction.

Each year as they head back from summer break, there is concern for learning loss, but this year, Long County Schools are taking extra steps to address it. They hired additional teachers to reduce class sizes and give more individualized instruction. The district hired additional counselors to help students with social and emotional needs this year.

With all of those changes, district leaders say they feel prepared to take on the school year.

“We are very excited in Long County, excited to have our students and staff back for a great year. We are thankful for the support from the board of education, our superintendent, our parents, teachers, staff, all of our stakeholders in Long County are very supportive of our school system and we are just looking forward to a great year for our kids,” said Lisa McCallister, Long County Asst. Superintendent.

Mask wearing for students and staff will be required on school busses and during class transitions. The school district not only updated the mask policy, but also modified the attendance policy because of virus concerns. For parents who do not feel it is safe for their children to return to school they are granted a five-day extension with no attendance penalties. They will be responsible for making up all work, but parents need to call the school Monday to let them know. District leaders say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers and follow guidance from the state and local health departments.

“In the event that we have a positive case, student or staff, we would require that person to isolate per DPH guidelines and we would perform the contact tracing so that all contacts of that student or staff member would be notified and given advice based on the DPH guidelines for quarantines,” said McCallister.

If a person is fully vaccinated after an exposure, they do not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms.

There are some things the district plans to keep in place this school year, such as extra sanitation practices and the use of Google Classroom. Students will be able to eat in the cafeteria. The USDA will be extending their free food programs and all students will receive free breakfast and lunch. And all dismissal times have also returned to normal this year.

McCallister says even though this year will be a more traditional school year, they will continue to be flexible and adaptable to meet each student where they are and help them with what they need.

