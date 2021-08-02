Sky Cams
Business Partners
WTOC Sponsorship Inquiry
Top Teacher
Advertisement

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)
By Laura Garrison
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from his office.

Sen. Graham released the following statement on Monday:

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike
Hinesville Police respond to a shooting at Harbor Rain apartment complex.
UPDATE: Hinesville Police identify victim of deadly Saturday night shooting
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
A family living in the Herbert Kayton Homes has been dealing with black mold in their apartment.
Savannah family dealing with black mold in apartment owned by the Housing Authority
FILE: Evans County High School
Evans County School System to delay the start of school due to COVID-19

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
New details about a pedestrian killed last month during a police chase in Savannah. The family...
Family of pedestrian killed during police chase in downtown Savannah question trooper’s actions
First student directed play performed at Savannah Arts Academy
First student directed play performed at Savannah Arts Academy
Forsyth Park Spray Pool now open and ready for summer
Forsyth Park Spray Pool now open and ready for summer
Memorial services being held to remember Emanuel 9
Memorial services being held to remember Emanuel 9