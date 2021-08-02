South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from his office.

Sen. Graham released the following statement on Monday:

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

