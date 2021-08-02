Sky Cams
Teenager shot to death in Macon shopping mall

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Macon teenager was shot and killed after an argument in the Macon Mall.

WMAZ-TV reports that the teen was arguing with a man when the dispute turned into a fight at the mall’s food court Sunday afternoon. The man then shot the teen twice in the chest.

The teenager was identified 17-year-old Quentavious Moore. He died after being taken to a hospital. No arrests were announced.

